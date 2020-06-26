There have been 350 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is up from 345 on Thursday.
There are 69 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 139 men and 211 women.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 10 total active cases in Wood County, as of earlier this week.
Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bowling Green and Walbridge. The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 45,172 confirmed cases and 2,545 confirmed deaths. The median age is 47.