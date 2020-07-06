There have been 437 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is up from 396 on Thursday.
There are 63 total active coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 23 over Thursday’s report.
Bowling Green has 16-20 active cases, but this is information from Wednesday. The range of active cases is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Millbury, North Baltimore, Pemberville and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 70 hospitalizations, which has remained the same since late June. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 50. There are 182 males and 254 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has documented 207 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 130, and staff, 77. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 54,232 confirmed cases and 2,677 confirmed deaths. The median age is 45.