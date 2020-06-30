There have been 379 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update. This is up from 367 on Monday.
There are 70 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 53. There are 154 males and 225 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 10 total active cases in Wood County, as of June 24. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bowling Green and Walbridge. The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 48,222 confirmed cases and 2,615 confirmed deaths. The median age is 46.