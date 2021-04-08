There have been 12,481 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 103 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 214 deaths.
There are 181 active cases; this is an increase of 31 since Monday.
There have been 607 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,962males and 6,519 females.
There have been 107 men and 107 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 39 in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, one was in his hundreds, 17 were in their 90s, 41 were in their 80s, 29 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s,three in their 50s, two in their 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment for the week, as of Thursday afternoon, had not been updated.
There are 18 zip codes with active coronavirus cases. Last week it was 19.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg. There are 51-55 active cases in Bowling Green.
There are 11-15 active cases in Northwood. There are six-10 active cases in North Baltimore, Rossford, Millbury and Walbridge.
There are one-five active cases in Fostoria, Genoa, Jerry City, Luckey, Risingsun, Pemberville, Portage, Wayne, Weston, Rudolph and Toledo.
There have been 10 impacts to local schools, compared to 33 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (three students, one staff), Otsego (one student, zero staff); and Perrysburg (fivestudents, zerostaff).
There have been 927 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is three more than last week.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 50,108 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 38.30% of the population. The number was 47,592 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 3,913,290 vaccines started, affecting 33.48% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 287 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 219 cases per 100,000. The reporting last week was 234 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 873,60 confirmed cases and 18,749 confirmed deaths.