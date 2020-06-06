There are 308 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Saturday health department update. This is unchanged from Friday’s update.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 58.5. There are 125 men and 183 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 35,408 confirmed cases and 2,148 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.