The coronavirus roller coaster continues to roll through Wood County.
At Wednesday’s health board meeting, Commissioner Ben Robison said from Sept. 15-Oct. 28, there was a significant decline of cases.
The county dropped to a low of 200 cases per 100,000.
“Since Oct. 28, we have steadily been increasing in cases,” he said.
On Wednesday, the county was at 284 cases per 100,000.
“The timing could suggest that it’s related to pre-Halloween festivities,” Robison said. “It could also suggest other things.
“One of them could simply be environmental, where we’re in cold and flu season. This is a time where diseases like this spread more easily.”
Projections show a decline by Dec. 1, Robison said.
“But I will tell you the slope of that decline is not as steep,” he said.
By Dec. 1, Wood County cases may be 100 per 100,000.
“They are just projections, just to be clear,” Robison said. “We’re still hopeful there’s an end in sight, maybe by this spring.”
He said that as of Wednesday 220 children vaccine doses had been administered. There are 10,300 children between ages 5 and 11 in Wood County.
Board President Cathy Nelson asked what school districts still had a mask mandate in Wood County.
Robison said that Rossford was the only public school where masks are not optional.
Board member Bob Midden urged people to be vigilant.
“One other number regarding COVID-19 in Wood County: 16 people have died in Wood County in the last three weeks, including a 52-year-old gentleman … who had three children,” Midden said.
“It’s true that many of the people who have died are otherwise health compromised, but there are some people who are otherwise middle aged and healthy, and even young people who are dying,” he said.
“I’m so saddened by this entire situation and baffled why it’s become so political, when in fact the science about this is relatively straight forward.”