Wood County is bucking the state’s coronavirus case trend — but not in a good way.
“We are one of the counties that is going in the wrong direction,” said Health Commissioner Ben Robison at Thursday’s health board meeting.
Over the last few weeks, cases have increased from 130 per 100,000 two weeks ago, to 180 last week. It was 210 this week, Robison said.
In Gov. Mike DeWine’s Thursday news briefing, Wood County was listed as No. six in the top 20 Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence.
According to Thursday’s health department numbers, Wood County has had 11,778 confirmed and probable cases since March 2020. There have been 85 cases since Monday and there are 144 active cases.
Robison thinks people may be showboating before they cross the finish line.
“If we let down our guard too soon, the risk is we’ll extend our timeline (of the pandemic),” he said. “I just want to encourage our community to reinvigorate their effort to follow the guidelines, which do prevent the spread of the disease.”
Ben Batey, chief health officer for Bowling Green State University, said that Perry Field House on campus will be a vaccination site, with the first shots administered there on March 30.
“We’ll be able to use that site pretty regularly for the residents of Bowling Green. It’s a large site that’s easily accessible,” he said.
Batey added that BGSU case numbers are low; there were 21 cases, including 16 students, one faculty and four staff, this week.
“From a COVID perspective, we’ve been navigating it pretty well these last few weeks. Our case numbers have stayed fairly low,” he said.
Health board members asked if Robison and the staff were were seeing any trends that would explain the spike in Wood County cases.
“Do we have an idea of where this is coming from? The BGSU numbers are not up,” said board President Cathy Nelson.
“It’s the things that are not the formalized settings that are contributing to spread. It’s the events, it’s the social gatherings. We certainly are still seeing a lot of cases in households,” Robison said. “It’s the same culprits.”
Deputy Health Commissioner Amy Jones also added that there is nothing specific.
“We keep going back to you’ve got to keep wearing a mask, you’ve got to keep social distancing,” Jones said.
Vaccine allocations are increasing, Robison said. There are 3,000 doses available this week in the county, compared to 1,200 in the beginning of February.
Most of the newest vaccine, by Johnson & Johnson, is going to the mass clinics, he said. The first one is set to open next week in Cleveland. There will also be one in Maumee at the Lucas County Fairgrounds.
Robison reported that 21% of the population in Wood County has been vaccinated. That includes 75% of people age 65 and older.
“We’re doing really well with our seniors,” he said.
Robison also said that local health commissioners, who meet with DeWine virtually each week, have been instrumental in getting other age and risk groups into those groups that can be vaccinated.
“It was actually feedback from local health departments that led the governor to announce both of the last expansions,” he said. “We are helping to drive this and make sure the governor keeps his ear to the ground, so that we are moving this eligibility in a way that ensures the doses are not sitting.”
Also at the meeting, the board approved the use of $155,000-$160,000 in levy funds to use toward the pandemic efforts, if needed. Robison said funds from FEMA and the Ohio Department of Health are expected.
“We need to get this done,” said board member Betty Woods.
The board unanimously approved the use of funds, if needed.