There have been 343 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update. This is up from 342 on Tuesday.
There are 10 total active cases in Wood County.
Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bowling Green and Walbridge. The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 68 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 136 men and 207 women.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There is one more case this week.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, six staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff