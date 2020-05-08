There are 218 coronavirus cases in Wood County, which includes confirmed and probable, according to a Friday afternoon update. This is up from 211 cases on Thursday.
There have been 29 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday. There are 57 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 68. There are 86 men and 132 women.
There are 158 long-term care cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 21,969 confirmed cases. There have been 1,185 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. Th median age is 51.