In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, the Cocoon will be displaying the Wood County Clothesline Project at various sites around the community. Displays will be available for viewing outdoors to keep in compliance with social distancing.
The Clothesline Project is a national movement meant to create awareness about domestic and sexual violence and give those who are survivors, or who have been lost to domestic violence homicide, a voice. T-shirts designed by survivors or their loved ones are displayed along a clothesline for viewing.
Dates and locations for the display are:
Oct. 1, 3-6 p.m., Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, to celebrate the opening of the Mary and Carl Bach Exhibit
Oct. 2 and 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Tim’s Church, 871 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg
Oct. 9, 7-8 p.m., Thayer Honda Ladies Night Out Drive-in Movie, 1225 N. Main St.
There is no charge to view the display. Cocoon staff and volunteers will be available during display hours to answer questions and provide information about Cocoon services and programs.
Anyone needing crisis or other support should call our 24/7 crisis line at 419-373-1730 and select option 2 for immediate assistance.