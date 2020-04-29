Starting Monday, the public will be able to schedule an appointment with the Wood County Clerk of Courts, Auto Title Office to allow them to process personal vehicle titling matters.
Cindy Hofner, clerk of courts, issued the press release on Wednesday.
Hofner is revising the office hours on a temporary basis from to 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Call the title office at 419-354-9182 to schedule an appointment.
Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced. People who are not feeling well, should stay home.
No one will be allowed into the title office without a previously scheduled appointment.