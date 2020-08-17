The questions and issues listed below have been certified by the Wood County Board of Elections.
These are the items that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Additions from the State of Ohio may occur at a later date.
County
Wood County District Public Library Tax Levy-Renewal; 0.8 mill; 6 years; commencing in 2021 for current expenses.
Wood County Health District Tax Levy-Renewal; 0.5 mill; 10 years; commencing in 2021, for public health services.
Seneca County General Health District Tax Levy-Replacement; 0.3 mill; 5 years; commencing in 2021, for current operating expenses
Township
Freedom Township Tax Levy-Additional; 1.75 mills; 10 years; commencing in 2020, payment of debt on notes for the construction of a township office and maintenance building.
Freedom Township Tax Levy-Renewal; 3 mills; 3 years; commencing in 2020, for fire, ambulance, emergency services.
Freedom Township Tax Levy-Renewal; 1 mill; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for fire and ambulance services.
Jackson Township Tax Levy-Renewal; 2.0 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2021, for ambulance service.
Lake Township Tax Levy-Additional; 2.5 mills; CPT; commencing in 2020, for police protection, facilities, equipment and personnel.
Lake Township Tax Levy-Renewal; 1 mill; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for maintaining fire apparatus, appliances and payment of firefighters..
Milton Township Tax Levy-Additional; 1.5 mills; CPT; commencing in 2021, for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads,and bridges.
Milton Township Tax Levy-Renewal; 2.5 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2021, for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Perry Township Emergency Medical Services-Renewal 0.5 mill and increase 0.5 mill; 3 years; commencing in 2020.
Perrysburg Township Tax Levy-Renewal; 2 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2021, for police protection
Perrysburg Township Tax Levy-Renewal; 3 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2021, for police protection
Troy Township Tax Levy-Renewal; 1.2 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for maintaining fire apparatus, appliances and payment of firefighters.
Webster Township Tax Levy-Renewal & Decrease; 3.1 mills; commencing in 2021, for EMS and fire contracts.
Village
Custar Village Tax Levy-Renewal; 3.2 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2021, for current expenses.
Jerry City Village Tax Levy-Renewal; 3.0 mills; 4 years; commencing in 2020, for fire protection.
Luckey Village Tax Levy-Renewal; 1.9 mill; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for current operating expenses.
Millbury Village Tax Levy-Renewal; 1 mill; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for current expenses.
Milton Center Village Tax Levy-Renewal; 5 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for current expenses.
Milton Center Village Tax Levy-Renewal; 2.5 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for street improvements.
Risingsun Village Tax Levy-Renewal; 2.0 mills; 5 years, commencing in 2020, for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads and bridges within the village.
Weston Village Tax Levy-Renewal; 1.9 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for maintaining and operating Weston cemetery
School Districts
McComb Local School District Tax Levy-Renewal; 3.36 mills; CPT; commencing in 2020, for general permanent improvements
North Baltimore Local School District Tax Levy-Renewal; 1.45 mills; 10 years; commencing in 2021, providing for the emergency requirements of the school district.
Patrick Henry Local School District Tax Levy-Renewal; 3 mills plus $746,765; commencing in 2021, for providing for the emergency requirements of the school district.
Perrysburg Exempted Village School Tax Levy-Renewal; 1.9 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for district general permanent improvements.
Other
Henry Township Road District Tax Levy-Renewal; 2 mills; 5 years; commencing in 2020, for road repair, improvement and maintenance.
Middleton Township Road District Tax Levy-Replacement; 2 mills; 3 years; commencing in 2020, for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Northwest Wood Ambulance District Tax Levy-Replacement; 6 mills; 3 years; commencing in 2020, for 24-hour ambulance service and emergency medical service.
Pct 104 - Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steak House Local Liquor Option LLC, for sale of wine, mixed beverages and spiritous liquor 10 am to midnight (weekday and Sunday sales).
PCT 700 - Inside the Five Local Liquor Option, for sale of wine, mixed beverages and spiritous liquor 10 am to midnight (Sunday sales).