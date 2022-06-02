COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, announced more than $10 million for key capital budget projects across counties in the 2nd Senate District, in a Tuesday news release.
The legislature generally approves a capital budget every two years, funding needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, and mental health and addiction facilities.
“Intelligent fiscal and policy decisions, including the passage of a balanced budget, historic income tax cuts, and regulatory reform, has put Ohio in a position to make strong investments in communities across our state,” Gavarone said. “I am proud of the work that went into sending nearly $10.5 million into the counties I represent to fund vital projects that will enhance public safety, improve infrastructure, and help make our region an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Here are some of the key local projects funded in Senator Gavarone’s region:
$1.1 million for improvements for the Wood County CAD System.This is a countywide dispatch system that will connect fire, EMS and police and make it easier to respond to emergencies.
$900,000 for mental health facilities in Wood and Lucas and Wood counties.
$350,000 for the Wauseon Recreational and Community Center to serve people in Fulton County.
$1.25 million for repairs and Improvements to the Toledo Museum of Art.
$850,000 for Lake Erie Shoreline Projects in Erie County.
$575,000 for Infrastructure Projects for the Arts in Ottawa County.
$250,000 for the YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter in Lucas County.
The capital budget also makes a $100 million investment for school security projects around the state.
It also allocates more than $600 million for school facility upgrades.
Following passage by both chambers, the capital budget bill will go to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for his signature.