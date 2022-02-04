Friday morning Wood County Sheriff Mark Mark Wasylyshyn placed the county back to a level one "Snow Alert" – Roadways are hazardous, with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive very cautiously.
Wood County back under Level One Snow Emergency
