A Bowling Green Public Works plow clears snow in downtown Bowling Green Thursday. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Friday morning Wood County Sheriff Mark Mark Wasylyshyn placed the county back to a level one "Snow Alert" – Roadways are hazardous, with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive very cautiously.

