The Wood County Auditor’s Office has launched a new web site.
The link to this new property search page can be accessed at https://www.co.wood.oh.us/auditor or at https://auditor.co.wood.oh.us.
Some key upgrades of the site include oblique imagery, integration with Google Street View and Bing Maps, and improved printing capabilities. The property search field now autocompletes after a few characters are typed, making searches quicker and easier for users.
The site also contains a levy estimator. A valuable tool for taxpayers, the levy estimator shows the financial impact of each upcoming levy specific to any parcel selected.
This upgraded site is compatible with mobile devices.
“We recognize a lot of houses do not have a home computer anymore—many people use tablets or phones as their main computer. This web site is touchscreen-friendly for those devices,” said Matthew Oestreich, Wood County auditor.
After researching and weighing options, this website upgrade occurred with no additional costs to the county. In fact, there is a slight annual cost-savings from the previous web hosting company, Oestreich said.
The public is encouraged to visit the new site and explore its features. How-to videos are available on the site for additional information and instruction.