The Wood County Regional Airport Authority and Bowling Green State University have received federal money to acquire snow removal equipment at Wood County Airport.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded seven grants to city governments, county governments, and universities located in Northwest Ohio, totaling more than $6 million. The funds will be used to help make necessary repairs to airports and their critical infrastructure.
“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “These investments will provide Northwest Ohio airports with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”
DOT funds include:
$60,938 grant to Wood County Regional Airport Authority and BGSU to acquire snow removal equipment at Wood County Airport.
$1.3 million grant to Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority to update the existing airport master plan at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport.
$147,381 grant to Put-in-Bay Township Port Authority to fund the first design phase of reconstructing the existing terminal building at Put-in-Bay Airport; and a $2.9 million grant to Put-in-Bay Township Port Authority to rehabilitate existing a general aviation apron, a runway, and a taxiway, to maintain structural integrity at Middle Bass Island Airport.
$1.2 million grant to Seneca County Board of Commissioners to rehabilitate existing taxiway to maintain structural integrity of the pavement, and install drainage to protect the pavement from deterioration at Seneca County Airport.
$359,605 grant to the Village of Kelleys Island to conduct an environmental assessment to evaluate any potential environmental impacts related to a proposed road relocation at Kelleys Island Land Field Airport; and a $146,173 grant to the Village of Kelleys Island to fund the design phase of reconstructing runway lighting and rehabilitate runway pavement markings at Kelleys Island Land Field Airport.
The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact.