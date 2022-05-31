The longtime administrator for Wood County, Andrew Kalmar is retiring July 1.
Kalmar started as county administrator in January 2000, following the retirement of Richard Edwards. Prior to his service with the county commissioners Kalmar served as director of the Wood County Park District.
He is originally from Troy and graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree and a Master of Public Administration degree.
During Kalmar’s tenure, Wood County has maintained a strong financial position, experienced significant economic development, and made key improvements to county facilities and departmental operations including the construction of the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium.
Kalmar was also instrumental in guiding the county through the challenges of the pandemic over the last several years.
“Andrew’s great character and leadership will be missed as he has worked to assemble a great team of department heads that will lead Wood County comfortably into the future,” said Commissioner Doris Herringshaw. “His contributions have helped make Wood County a great place to live and work, and we appreciate his many years of service.”
The commissioners are planning a retirement reception in Mr. Kalmar’s honor on June 30 from 2-5 p.m. in the commissioners’ hearing room on the fifth floor of the county office building.
The Wood County Commissioners appointed Carri Stanley as the new county administrator effective July 3. Stanley was appointed assistant county administrator in 2019.