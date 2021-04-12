There have been 12,586 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 105 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 214 deaths.
There are 176 active cases; this is a decrease of six since Thursday.
There have been 612 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 6,020 males and 6,566 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 52,728 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 340.31% of the population. The number was 50,108 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 4,122,416 vaccines started, affecting 35.27% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 879,480 confirmed cases and 18,827 Ohio resident deaths.