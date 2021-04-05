There have been 12,378 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 105 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 214 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 150 active cases; this is a decrease of six since Thursday.
There have been 604 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,908 males and 6,470 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 47,592 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 36.38% of the population. The number was 39,925 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 3,721,565 vaccines started, affecting 31.84% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 869,125 confirmed cases and 18,643 Ohio resident deaths.