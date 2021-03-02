Two people accused of taking funds from a volunteer fire department have appeared in court.
Co-defendants Alan Davis, 34, and Katelyn Rothenbuhler, 31, both with the same Bowling Green address, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
They were indicted in October each for theft, a fifth-degree felony, after being accused of taking funds from the Hoytville Volunteer Fire Department between Sept. 26, 2014 and Aug. 27, 2017.
Rothenbuhler has paid restitution of $8,635.
The case against Davis was dismissed with prejudice.
“I do believe this is the last time you will see her,” said Albert Potter II, who represented both defendants.
Rothenbuhler has accepted responsibility and “she’s disappointed in herself for what happened,” he said.
She had no valid excuse to use the credit card to withdraw fire department funds, she has no criminal history, she has no substance abuse issues and is married with children, he continued.
Rothenbuhler has shared with her employer that this happened, and “they will keep her as an employee, they think that much of her,” Potter said.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said Rothenbuhler has permanently surrendered her firefighter/EMS license.
Rothenbuhler said she was deeply sorry and “what I did was wrong.”
Mack said the assumption is for a sentence of community control.
“This is your only criminal offense,” she said.
However, she added that Rothenbuhler’s position facilitated the offense, as did her professional occupation and her relationship with the victim.
Mack sentenced Rothenbuhler to two years of community control and 30 days in jail served through electronic home monitoring.
Rothenbuhler must complete 50 hours of community service work and have no contact with the Hoytville Fire Department.
She faces 12 months in prison if she violates and terms of the community control sanctions.
Davis also permanently surrendered his firefighter/EMS license.
Potter plans to file a motion to seal the records in his case.