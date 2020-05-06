The Bowling Green Police Division is asking for help in identifying the woman who reportedly used a counterfeit bill at a service station.
On Sunday, she made a small purchase at a service station in the 1000 block of North Main Street and paid with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to Lt. Dan Mancuso.
According to police, she then exited the store with the items and her change from the transaction. She got into a white pickup truck before exiting the lot.
“Normally we see the smaller denominations,” said police Lt. Dan Mancuso about the counterfeit bills that are passed periodically in town. “We don’t see the $100 that often. The smaller denominations are less suspicious.”
Anyone with information that can help identify this female is asked to call BGPD at 419-352-1131.