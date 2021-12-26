HOYTVILLE — A Hancock County woman was seriously injured after she drove off a roadway into a ditch.
On Wednesday at 11:12 p.m., Alexis Bormuth, 23, Mount Blanchard, was traveling eastbound on Ohio 18 near Range Line Road when she went off the right side of the road and struck a culvert before ending up in a ditch.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report, she was taken by North Baltimore EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay with suspected serious injury.
The front and side airbags deployed on her 2010 Toyota Corolla and she was removed from her vehicle by non-mechanical means.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.