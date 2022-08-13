A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last week in the city and was taken to the hospital.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Elvin Layman, 75, BG, driving a 2013 Chevy Sonic, was stopped southbound at the intersection of South Church Street and Pearl Street. He waited to proceed through the intersection, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Lori Ann Rapp, 60, Waterville, waited until she had the pedestrian right of way and began to cross South Church at the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection, according to the report.
Layman then proceeded through the intersection and his vehicle struck Rapp as she was proceeding through the marked crosswalk.
Rapp was taken to Wood County Hospital by BG EMS with suspected serious injury.
No citations have been issued.