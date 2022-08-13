A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last week in the city and was taken to the hospital.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Elvin Layman, 75, BG, driving a 2013 Chevy Sonic, was stopped southbound at the intersection of South Church Street and Pearl Street. He waited to proceed through the intersection, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.

