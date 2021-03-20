TOLEDO — A woman who reportedly climbed the Anthony Wayne Bridge to take a “selfie” had to be rescued by Toledo first responders in cold temperatures and 20 mph winds.
On Thursday at 11:01 p.m., Toledo fire and rescue and Toledo police crews responded to the area around the Anthony Wayne Bridge after several 911 calls were made stating that a female could be heard crying for help, according to a media release.
After a short search, crews located one adult female at the top of the north east tower. Technical rescue crews from station 18 and station 6 responded to the location to begin the high angle rescue.
With an outside temperature of 36 degrees and winds of 18 mph gusting to 25 mph two rescuers ascended the main cable and was able to make contact with the individual and attempt to calm her down.
Three additional rescuers ascended the internal tower ladder. A harness system with safety lines was placed on the individual who was then moved from the cable to the catwalk. She was then brought down by the rescue team through the internal ladder of the main tower. Once on the ground the individual was evaluated by paramedics and found to have no injuries.
Reports indicate that this individual climbed the bridge in an effort to take a “selfie” photo, the media release said. She bypassed several safety barriers on the bridge designed to keep people off the bridge cable system.
“We’re thankful that no one was injured during this rescue but can’t stress enough the danger that this individual put themselves in as well as the rescuers who had to come to her aid. There are many takeaways from this incident including never bypass safety systems designed to keep people out and finally, stay off the bridge,” the release stated.