A Chicago woman accused of using counterfeit bills at several Bowling Green stores has pleaded guilty.
Rekia Flowers, 20, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
She pleaded guilty to four charges of counterfeiting, all fourth-degree felonies. In return, the remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
She and co-defendant Jamese A. Lawrence, 25, also of Chicago, were indicted for eight counts of counterfeiting. The two are accused of using or attempting to use counterfeit $100 bills at Maurice’s, Sally Beauty, Dollar General, O’Reilly’s, Petco, Shoe Sensation and TJ Maxx and Home Depot.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said the offenses occurred on March 14. The couple would buy small items for around $10 and pay with a counterfeit $100 bill. They then would accept the change.
Some locations did not accept the bills and others recognized them as counterfeit, he said.
The amount of restitution would not exceed $800 and would be paid jointly by the co-defendants, Anderson added.
Reger said each charge could carry an 18-month prison sentence and $10,000 fine, although such a sentence is not mandatory.
There also is the potential that the sentences must be served consecutively, but he said that is highly unlikely.
There is no merger of the charges since each offense was conducted at a separate business, Anderson said.
Sentencing will be Oct. 23.
Lawrence will appear in front of Reger Friday for a change of plea.