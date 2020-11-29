A Perrysburg woman has been indicted after dragging a police officer with her vehicle while two Bowling Green men were arrested after posting marijuana for sale on Snapchat.
Megan Elizabeth Mitro, 35, Perrysburg, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury on Nov. 18 for felonious assault, first-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, or drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor.
On Oct. 26, she was involved in a private property accident on Louisiana Avenue in Perrysburg. While being questioned, she reportedly disregarded an officer’s commands fled the scene at a high rate of speed. She dragged the officer, who was attempting to remove the keys from the ignition of her Dodge, for an unknown distance before he fell to the pavement, sustaining significant injuries to his arm, hip and tailbone. She was later located in the garage of her home.
Co-defendants Amir O. Ashakih, 22, Bowling Green, and Paul J. Somerville, 19, Bowling Green, each were indicted for trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
On Oct. 13, Somerville allegedly posted photos of marijuana for sale on his Snapchat account. A Bowling Green Police Division detective messaged Somerville about purchasing marijuana. Somerville eventually advised the detective that the purchase would be made from Ashakih, according to court documents. The detective was told to go to Ashakih’s address on East Merry Avenue to pick up one-half ounce of marijuana for $120. After agreeing to the meet, the location was changed to Ridge Park. Ashakih was spotted in a 2018 Dodge Challenger, taken into custody and found to have a bag of marijuana stuffed down the front of his pants.
The grand jury also indicted the following individuals:
• Ritchie J. Vanderbilt, 50, Bowling Green, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 24 at 4:15 p.m. he allegedly entered a residence on Quail Hollow Drive without permission. He was found naked on the floor of the living room.
• Zachary Logan Smith, 25, Van Buren, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of receiving, retaining or disposing of a motor vehicle registration sticker, knowing the property had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.
• Sarah Elizabeth Brunson, 38, Rossford, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. On July 1, 2018, she is accused of taking money from an elderly person, disabled adult, active duty service member or spouse of an active duty service member.
• Co-defendants John E. Luce, 49, Toledo, and Darilyn K. Ritchie, 54, Toledo — Luce for theft, a fifth-degree felony, and Ritchie for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. Both are accused of taking merchandise from Kroger on Oct. 17 valued at $1,000 or more but less than $7,500 while Ritchie also is accused of taking additional merchandise from Kroger on May 28.
• Justin K. Yarbrough, 41, Fostoria, for trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, both second-degree felonies. On May 13, he was found in possession of and had allegedly prepared to sell cocaine exceeding 20 grams but less than 27 grams.
• Troy Glover, 43, Toledo and currently in jail, for kidnapping and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies. He had been indicted on these same charges Nov. 4.
On Sept. 21 shortly after 2 a.m., Northwood police responded to the 2400 block of Oregon Road and met with a man staying in a nearby hotel. He reported that two unknown men, one holding a handgun, had escorted him down the hall to his room where they assaulted two of his co-workers.
He took off running while they were forcing his co-workers into the room. The two suspects reportedly took $330 in cash, two cell phones and a PS4 gaming system before leaving the room.
Surveillance showed the suspects arriving and departing in a box truck, later identified as stolen out of Cleveland. Toledo police stopped the truck and identified Glover as the only occupant.
In the Nov. 4 indictment, he pleaded not guilty to the charges when arraigned Nov. 10.
He was present in court Nov. 24 and bond was continued at $100,000, no 10%.
• Bradley Austin Poe Armstrong, 20, Bowling Green, for unauthorized use of property, a first-degree misdemeanor; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly took possession of another person’s credit card and used it without permission.
• Daniel Wayne Parham, 48, Walbridge, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, or drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a fourth-degree felony; and failure to submit to chemical tests, an unclassified misdemeanor. On Aug. 31, police were called to a train/vehicle crash at Genoa Road and Lemoyne Street and found a Chevy pickup approximately 300 feet from the railroad crossing. It had multiple open containers in the driver’s compartment and the rear of the cab. Police contacted Parham at Mery Health - St. Charles Hospital, where he was is good condition with no injuries. He was unable to fill out his statement and appeared to nod off. He had bloodshot eyes, slow and slurred speech and refused when asked to submit a urine sample.
• Bradley P. Smith, 44, Rudolph, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Oct. 12, he allegedly caused physical harm to a family member by striking her face with the back of his hand. He previously had pleaded guilty to domestic violence, in January in Bowling Green Municipal Court.
• Co-defendants Richard Winnerberg Lyman IV, 25, Columbus, and Donpeire Johnson, 36, Columbus, each for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony; possession of marijuana, fourth-degree misdemeanor; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Lyman also was indicted for carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor; and Johnson for a second count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
On Sept. 15, troopers stopped Lyman on Interstate 75 for a marked lanes violation. During a consensual pat down, officers reportedly found a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia. A probable cause search of the vehicle, in which Johnson was a passenger, uncovered 69 grams of cocaine, $7,120 in cash, three cell phones, three digital scales, and numerous car parts obtained through commission of a theft. The value of the parts was $7,500 or more. They also had in their possession reportedly more than 100 grams of marijuana
• Co-defendants Erica Telisha Armstrong, 48, Toledo, and Tyree Lavelle Banks Sr., 49, Toledo, each for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On May 9, they are accused of taking two Shark Ions, a Westinghouse 43-inch television, a Shark IQ, and an iRobot Roomba from Target within a 12-hour period without paying.
• Sean L. Owens, 37, Toledo, for telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and identity fraud, a third-degree felony. On May 26, Owens is accused of using his uncle’s personal information to purchase a 2016 Dodge Charger for $29,452.
• Ethan S. French, 20, Napoleon, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Oct. 9, a Wood County sheriff’s deputy observed a Chevy Corvette doing doughnuts at the intersection of Beaver and Front streets in Grand Rapids, almost striking another occupied vehicle. French fled at a high rate of speed southbound on Wapakoneta Road and drove through three stop signs and failed to stop after a five-minute pursuit which continued eastbound U.S. 6. The deputy following the Corvette and a responding deputy westbound on Route 6 passed each other with neither spotting the car. They backtracked and located French parked in a private drive with his lights on. Upon approach, he exited the vehicle with his hands up.
•Benjamin Thomas, 34, Findlay, for burglary, a second-degree felony. On Sept. 23, North Baltimore police responded to the 700 block of Broadway for a burglary report. The homeowner said Thomas had entered the home and garage to remove items belonging to him but also took items belonging to the homeowner.
• Michael Anthony Venson, 23, East Cleveland, for voyeurism, a second-degree misdemeanor; and burglary, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 29, Venson allegedly entered a BGSU dorm by following someone in and went to the men’s restroom on the third floor. He then pointed a phone between the shower curtain and the wall, seemingly video recording while the victim was nude. Upon confrontation, Venson fled the building.
• George Michael White, 34, Ann Arbor, Michigan, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On Oct. 28, sheriff’s deputies were called to a business on Ohio 18 on a report of a man who struck a woman. The victim and White were returning to Michigan. While at the North Baltimore stop, White had struck her head with a closed fist and then with his knee an estimated six times. The victim said White had consumed three pints of vodka on the way south and one Four Loco in Findlay. The victim was taken to Wood County Hospital by Bloomdale EMS.