SANDUSKY — A woman waiting in line for a roller coaster at Cedar Point on Sunday was injured by a metal object that came off the ride, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park.
At approximately 4:30 Sunday afternoon, a small metal object became disengaged from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run, said Tony Clark, director of communications for Cedar Point.
The object came into contact with a female guest waiting in line for the ride. The park’s EMS team and Sandusky Fire Department responded immediately, and the guest was transported to the hospital for medical care, he said.
“At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family,” Clark said.
Top Thrill Dragster is a launch coaster that goes from a standstill to 120 mph in 3.8 seconds. It opened in 2003.