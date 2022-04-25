A Bowling Green man has been arrested for violating a protection order after the woman who requested the order was found in the trunk of his car.
Isaac J. Rider, 23, was arrested Thursday around 11:50 p.m. after being stopped in the 100 block of Ridge Streety by a Bowling Green Police Division sergeant.
Upon approach of the vehicle, the officer detected an odor or raw marijuana and ordered the driver, later identified as Rider, out of the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted, and officers located 0.7 grams of marijuana in a plastic container and a glass marijuana pipe.
As officers moved to the trunk of the 2005 Mazda 3 for the search, they discovered a female in the space. She stated she willingly entered the trunk and Rider knew she was in the trunk. Rider stated he did not know she was there and he did not know how she ended up there.
It was discovered that the woman, also from Bowling Green, has a protection order in place against Rider, of which he was aware.
Rider was arrested for the violation of a protection order. It was then discovered that he had just been convicted of violating this same order through Bowling Green Municipal Court, which bumped the offense up to a felony.
He also was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He remains in jail with a $10,000 bond.