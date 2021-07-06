The woman found unresponsive and later pronounced dead on Clay Street has been identified.
Bowling Green police have identified the woman as Jennifer Moore, 56, of Bowling Green.
On Monday at 5:08 a.m., police responded to 200 block of Clay Street regarding a female not breathing. The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to the scene and pronounced the female dead.
BGPD detectives and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death.
Police Lt. Dan Mancuso had no further information to share, but he did say an autopsy is planned.