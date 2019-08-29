Woman charged in fatal crash seeks insanity plea - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Woman charged in fatal crash seeks insanity plea

Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:44 pm

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman who authorities say was driving the wrong way on an interstate in Ohio when she struck a car, killing a couple and their 10-year-old daughter, has filed a motion for a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including murder.

Twenty-one-year-old Abby Michaels earlier pleaded not guilty in the March crash to charges that also include aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Montgomery County court records show her attorney filed the motion Wednesday. It also seeks a mental competency evaluation.

Posted in , on Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:44 pm.

