A warrant has been issued for a Lebanon, Ohio, woman for domestic violence and criminal damaging.
The warrant was issued Monday for Jamie Brogan, 31, after she failed to appear in court.
Bowling Green police responded Sunday at 8:25 a.m. to a physical altercation at Home2Suites, 1630 E. Wooster St. Upon arrival, officers entered the lobby and spoke with staff. An employee said there was a physical altercation in a room and that one of the subjects involved left the area. She said she saw the fight and called police.
Officers went to the room and met a female who was crying. She reportedly told police she got into an argument with Brogan and that Brogan became angry and started choking her and throwing her around.
The alleged victim, who was from Michigan, pulled down her sweatshirt and showed the officers red marks around her neck.
By throwing things around the room, Brogan damaged the corner of one of the walls and damaged another wall, according to the police report.
The alleged victim told police Brogan had threatened to kill her.
Charges were filed for domestic violence and criminal damaging and sent to municipal court.