Bowling Green police arrested a woman for tampering with evidence after she allegedly threw hypodermic needles used to administer drugs into a trash can.
The man who allegedly owned the drug paraphernalia later walked out of the hospital.
A second overdose is under investigation.
At 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1600 block of East Wooster Street where they arrested Elyce Jordan, 30, Findlay, for tampering with evidence. She was taken to jail.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, officers responded to the Speedway gas station on a report of a possible drug overdose. Upon arrival, a red Ford Taurus was observed parked next to a fuel pump with a female, later identified as Jordan, running frantically back and forth between the vehicle and an adjacent fuel pump.
The officer observed a male, later identified as Keaton Scarlett, sitting in the driver seat unconscious and unresponsive. The officer checked Scarlett to make sure he was breathing, and immediately administered Naloxone.
BG EMS arrived and administered additional doses.
When asked if Scarlett was under the influence of opiates, Jordan said “I’m not sure, I think so,” according to the report.
As EMS was tending to Scarlett, a patrolman advised that he observed Jordan throw a handful of items into a trash can that was next to one of the fuel pumps. On the ground next to the trash can, there appeared to be a used hypodermic needle.
A search of the trash can uncovered two additional hypodermic needles and a red metal tube. The tube contained multiple small plastic bags that were coated with a white, powdery substance, two small plastic bags containing bits of cotton, one small bag containing an orange hypodermic needle cap, and an open bag of a fiber drink mix.
EMS took Scarlett to Wood County Hospital, but he left the emergency room against medical advice shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the report.
Multiple officers checked the immediate area in attempt to locate him but were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, Jordan was still acting frantic and erratic, but said she wasn’t under the influence of opiates, the report said. When asked, she said she only knew Scarlett by his nickname “Bub” and had met him through a friend.
She said she had picked up Scarlett, who is homeless, in Toledo and was taking him to her home in Findlay because she wanted to give him a place to stay.
When asked about the suspected drug paraphernalia which was located in the trash can, she said she did not want Scarlett to get in trouble, so she thought that throwing away the suspected drug paraphernalia was the best option.
Police continue to investigate a second overdose after responding to a subject who was unconscious and not responding in the 100 block of West Reed Avenue at 1:22 p.m.