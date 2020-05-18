A woman angry that she was cheated on reportedly damaged her ex’s vehicle and was arrested.
Bowling Green police were called to the same Conneaut Avenue address three times before arresting a woman for criminal damaging.
Sarah Jo Bird, 42, of Bowling Green, is accused of repeatedly damaging the van owned by the man who shares her address on Conneaut Avenue.
Police were called around 11:02 p.m. on Sunday to the address to check the welfare of the 39-year-old man living at the address. At that time, they were told that Bird had damaged the man’s van after finding out he had cheated on her.
Bird admitted to causing the damage, but the man was not interested in pressing charges.
Officers were called back to the address at 11:31 p.m. on a report that Bird had done more damage to the van. Again, the man said he did not want Bird charged.
Officers told Bird if they were called back, she would be charged.
At the third call, at 12:37 a.m. Monday, the man reported hearing Bird beating on his van again.
Bird was taken to the Wood County Justice Center and charged with criminal damaging.
The damage to the van was estimated at $1,000.
The man paid Bird’s $525 bond and she has been released from jail.