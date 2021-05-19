A woman accused of chasing a teenage with a knife has been arrested for domestic violence.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1500 block of East Clough Street Monday around 8:45 p.m. on a report that a woman was chasing with a knife a 14-year-old girl and was threatening to harm herself.
When police arrived, Donna Lamb, 41, was upstairs in the apartment by herself. It was unknown if she had any weapons.
According to the police report, they found an open pocketknife stuck in the living room carpet.
Officers found Lamb lying on the bed in a bedroom, covered with a sheet. She refused to remove the sheet, stating she was naked.
When asked by police what was going on, she replied “nothing” and “I don’t know,” according to the report.
She had some major bruising and swelling in her face, which were the result of a crash she was in on May 15, according to the report. She had been taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital and released May 16.
BG EMS arrived and asked Lamb some questions.
A teen resident of the apartment said Lamb had been doing drugs. The teen confronted Lamb, who got upset, according to the report. That is when Lamb allegedly grabbed a knife off the dresser and went after the teen, police said.
While running away, a phone fell out of the teen’s pocket, Lamb picked it up and stabbed it twice with the knife.
The teen ran downstairs and said she calmed Lamb down enough to sit her on the couch and talked to Lamb about destroying her phone. The report said Lamb grabbed the knife, which she had sitting next to her on the couch, and asked the teen if she “wanted to play the knife game?”
The teen then grabbed two knives that were on the floor for protection and to keep them away from Lamb.
Lamb told her to leave, so the teen went upstairs and got a few belongings. When the teen went outside, Lamb told her she couldn’t leave. The teen called her brother’s dad to come pick her up.
Police determined this incident occurred at around 3 p.m.
When the teen returned later that day to get her belongings, Lamb started making suicidal statements, according to the report.
After medics had cleared Lamb, police asked her if she had an argument with the teen. She initially said no then said they argued before the girl didn’t go to school.
The teen said she stayed home to take care of Lamb.
Lamb denied threatening the teen and denied making any statement of self-harm.
She was taken to jail, where she was medically denied. She was then transported to Wood County Hospital.
She was taken back to jail after being cleared at the hospital.