This February 2020 photo provided by Jamie Bolker shows MacMurray College's Henry Pfeiffer Library in the snow at sunset in Jacksonville, Ill. While the school’s financial troubles were a long time in the making _ fueled by declining enrollment, an inadequate endowment and competition _ MacMurray spokesman James Prescott said the unlikely prospect of securing funding during or after the economically crippling COVID-19 pandemic helped seal the school’s fate. (Jamie Bolker via AP)