In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Wanda Ahasteen stops by a memorial for a 6-year-old boy in Flagstaff, Ariz. With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears during a highly stressful time for families who have lost jobs and are locked down together at home. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, but across the country, states are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, worrying child welfare officials that abuse is going unreported during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP, File)