With a federal coronavirus vaccine mandate tied up in the courts, the Wood County Health Department Board declined to implement its own mandate for employees.
At a Thursday special meeting — which one member walked out on — the board decided to have its management team reword a prospective policy and continue discussion at next week’s regular board meeting.
Wood County could lose more than $800,000 in federal funding if staff is not vaccinated. The federal mandate required all staff and contractors who interact with clients getting Medicaid and Medicare services to be vaccinated.
The health center receives $843,211 annually in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services funding, or 55% of total revenue. There is more funding in grants and other federal programs that is provided locally, Health Commissioner Ben Robison said.
(See the end of this story for a summary of where the mandate stands.)
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson, along with Assistant Prosecutor Linda Holmes, attended Thursday’s meeting.
Dobson said that the federal mandate was established to be as inclusive as it could be.
He said he doubted that the health department would be deprived of funding, at least initially, if officials showed that they were trying to comply with the mandate.
“They may come in and say ‘that’s not right, that’s not in compliance … you have so long to do so.’ That, to me, would be a more likely result,” Dobson said.
Holmes said the issue could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court. She expects the mandate will continue to be struck down by the various courts.
“At least what we’ve seen so far, it looks as though the mandate may go away,” she said.
Possible penalties for not following a mandate would be loss of funding, including termination of Medicare and Medicaid, Holmes said.
“In other words, they would cut you off from any reimbursement,” Holmes said.
It would be “very bad policy on the federal government’s part” to take such drastic steps against an agency that was trying to comply, Dobson said.
“We are not trying to circumvent the policy,” Robison added.
He and board President Cathy said the board should discuss a possible policy, since they were in attendance Thursday.
There appear to be several options, such as operating the health department on East Gypsy Lane Road in sectors, where some unvaccinated people could work in certain areas.
Board member Richard Strow suggested getting as many people as possible to work from home. If staff are remote, vaccination status does not have to be reported.
“How much of this building can we clear out?” Strow asked.
Robison said about 10 out of the 60 employees would be able to work remotely.
Strow said that while the mandate may never come to pass, the board’s hands were probably tied.
“We all know what’s at stake financially, should we thumb our nose at the administration and they decide to make us a shining example for the rest of the country,” he said.
Board member Bob Midden said the health department employees should be vaccinated.
“The mission of the board of health is to prevent disease and promote health for everybody in our county,” Midden said. “We are in this together.”
Board member D.J. Mears said he did not like the idea of telling employees what to do. It all seems ludicrous, too, when you tell someone what to do for eight hours a day on the job, then they could attend a mass event, like a basketball game, he said.
Board member Rachel Bowlus walked out on the meeting before it started after giving a statement saying the meeting was “improperly noticed” and any action could be unlawful.
Nelson called the meeting to order as Bowlus exited the room.
Dobson said the meeting was legal.
No public comment was allowed at the meeting, although a half dozen residents attended.
Where the mandate stands:
What it would do: Under a rule published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid on Nov. 5, a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding were to require workers to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. The rule would affect more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities and home health care providers.
Who’s challenging it: The rule was challenged in four separate lawsuits filed by Republican-led states, mostly in groups. Florida and Texas mounted their own challenges. The states argued that there were no grounds for an emergency rule, that CMS had no clear legal authority to issue the mandate and that the rule infringes on states’ responsibilities.
Where it stands: The rule is on hold. A Missouri-based federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday barring its enforcement in 10 states that had originally sued. The next day, a Louisiana-based federal judge also issued a preliminary injunction barring enforcement in the rest of the states.
What’s next: Both court rulings are being appealed by the Biden administration. The case filed in Missouri is being considered by the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The case filed in Louisiana, which was brought by a coalition of 14 states, is being considered by the 5th Circuit. So far, there’s been no move to consolidate the challenges in a single court.
(Information from the Associated Press.)