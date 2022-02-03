In this photo provided by the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Brian McKinney, right, who has children in the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, in Kyle, Texas, teaches a class at Johnson High School, in Buda, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. McKinney, a small business owner and former teacher, is among parents the district has hired to work as substitute teachers during a staffing crunch. He returned to the classroom after about 15 years away. (Moses Leos III/Hays Consolidated Independent School District via AP)