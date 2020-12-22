All signs point to a lot of support for a BG Graphics Company.
Owner Andrew Crabill started his design career in college, then moved to Fremont to gain some practical skills in the print shop Engler Printing Company.
“I learned a lot on the job there. Jay Engler was the best boss I could have hoped for starting out in my career. He not only gave me the tools to succeed as a graphic designer but the tools I would need to be a business owner,” he said.
Crabill’s business offers vinyl window and vehicle decals, signage, and even website design, hosting a comprehensive and hand-crafted answer for local design needs.
Crabill said that while he didn’t expect he would be making signs; they are just another way in which he can put his design talent to practical use for the community.
“Signs kinda just came out of nowhere. I always wanted a job where I could work with my hands and also do my design work, so this works out perfectly,” he said.
Crabill recognizes that opening a business is difficult, let alone opening one during a global pandemic. BG Graphics Company opened in May.
Crabill said that his Aunt Nancy Jeffers and building manager have been immensely helpful in getting his business off the ground.
“My aunt is the one who got me over here to Bowling Green. She found out about buying (the sign shop). She not only loaned me the money to get started but also contributes all of her knowledge as a small business owner.”
Jeffers owns BG Lock and Key, which has been providing locksmithing services for over 20 years. When she heard the previous owners of the sign store were looking to sell, she thought of Crabill and his designing abilities.
“She used to hang out here a lot here with them, she likes [designing] too, she has some small [design tools] at her house.”
Crabill’s aunt is not the only one lending a guiding hand as he navigates being a small business owner.
“Floyd Craft, the building owner, helped me get going. (He) understood that we were getting things started,” Crabill said.
Crabill would eventually like to expand his design services, but for now he is content to offer signage, website design and decals. He is confident that with hard work, and a little help from the people around him, eventually he can expand his services.
“I’ve had a lot of good people around me. I just have to keep working hard at it.”