A snow event will be impacting the area Thursday evening into Friday early morning, according to a Wednesday night bulletin issued by the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
Currently, the snow is forecast to begin around 4 p.m. and end by about 6 a.m. Friday. During the late evening and overnight hours there is a potential for a snow/ sleet mixture. Based on the timing there could be some travel concerns during the Friday morning commute.
Please see the attachment and information below from NWS Cleveland.
According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, a system will bring light to moderate wintry mixed precipitation beginning Thursday evening, continuing through early Friday. There will be some lake effect snow lingering in the Cleveland area and snowbelt Friday into Friday night with light additional accumulations.
Snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches (greatest in far northern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania, locally less towards central Ohio) are expected through Friday morning.
Ice accumulations of a light glaze expected in Northwest Ohio and near the lakeshore, increasing to one to locally two tenths of an inch farther south.
Main impacts are slick conditions and potentially hazardous travel Thursday night into early Friday, especially on untreated surfaces.
The greatest travel impacts will likely develop just after the Thursday evening commute from west to east across the area. Slick conditions could linger into early Friday, but remaining precipitation will be light by then.