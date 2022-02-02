Lifelong Flint resident Cory Pacheco, 58, uses a snowblower to clear out his driveway on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in downtown Flint, Mich. This was his first pass, he said, as he intends to continue to remove snow throughout the heavy snow storm. "I love it. It's truly so beautiful," he said, taking a break to admire the fresh blanket atop the trees and along Commonwealth Avenue. "We've needed this." (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP)