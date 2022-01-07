Troy Major, with Bowling Green State University Campus Operations, cuts decorative grass that has gone dormant near the Wolfe Center Thursday morning on campus.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Raising Cane’s expected to build franchise in Perrysburg Twp.
- BG man arrested in beating, also charged with threatening police
- Haas name no longer on BGSU stadium
- Pemberville man arrested for improperly handling firearms
- Perrysburg recognizes first grad of 2022 class; Bockbrader will do mission work
- Joshua Paul Sams
- Baby drama: First of year arrives early
- Bruce Edward Haas
- Lisa Maidment
- Dunbridge dilemma: Apartment project reluctantly approved by BG Plan Commission
Videos
Collections
- 2021 Year in Photos
- BG vs Southview, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021
- Rossford vs Perrysburg, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
- BGSU vs Ball State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
- BGSU vs Buffalo, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
- BG vs Otsego, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
- BG vs Olentangy Orange, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
- Merry Christmas, from cops to kids
- Lake vs Elmwood, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
- BG vs Elmwood, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021