COLUMBUS — Birds and bird watching opportunities flourish during the winter on Ohio Division of Wildlife properties. State wildlife areas feature large tracts of habitat managed for wildlife and are open year-round for people to enjoy wildlife.
In winter, wildlife areas host birds such as bald eagles, rough-legged hawks, saw-whet owls, short-eared owls, and trumpeter swans. If you want to get a better view of these species, the Division of Wildlife has resources available to assist visitors to these areas, including free maps at wildohio.gov. Also keep an eye out for visitors from northern latitudes such as common red-polls, evening grosbeaks, snowy owls, pine siskins, and red-breasted nuthatches.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife recommends our top 10 wildlife areas where wintertime bird watchers may want to consider visiting. Be sure to share the experience and take someone bird watching with you while practicing social distancing. Please keep in mind that these areas also welcome hunters, and hunting season for white-tailed deer and other species is underway. Wearing blaze orange clothing as a safety precaution is recommended. Hunting season dates and other regulations are listed at wildohio.gov.
Northwest Ohio
Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area (Wyandot and Marion counties) – Watch for northern harriers and short-eared owls. This 9,230-acre wildlife area lies in the grain farming country of north-central Ohio near Upper Sandusky. Much of this area lays flat with little natural drainage and is a mixture of grasslands and wetlands with some woods, scrub-shrub areas, and ponds.
Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area (Sandusky County) – Watch for bald eagles and waterfowl. This 3,200-acre wildlife area lies between Sandusky and Fremont on the south shore of Sandusky Bay. Much of the area has been restored to wetlands with the remainder in woods, scrub-shrub, and native grassland.