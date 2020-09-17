The Bowling Green Community Foundation is holding a raffle for a week’s stay at a home in Fort Myers, Florida, to help raise funds for the Foundation.
The winner of this Fort Myers Beach Vacation Home, donated by Todd and Mary Noll, will be drawn at the completion of the golf outing on Sept. 25. The winner does not need to be present to win. Raffle tickets are only $20 and can be purchased online: http://www.bgohcf.org/vacationhomeraffle.
The house has a screened in pool and hot tub and is located directly across the street from seven miles of white sand beaches, excellent restaurants, shopping, and public trolley access. Coolers, grill, beach toys and bikes are included with the house.
The annual golf outing on Sept. 25 is still accepting players. More information can be found at http://www.bgohcf.org/annualgolfouting.