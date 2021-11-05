A new Williamsburg on the River subdivision is getting the green light, with the developer asked to fix a few deficiencies.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Wood County Planning Commission approved Danberry Realtors’ preliminary plan, which had been delayed at the October meeting.
Essentially the same plan for 32 single-family homes on 48 acres in Washington Township was approved. The developer held a meeting with existing homeowners to address concerns late last month at Otsego High School.
Wade Smith, director of development for Danberry, said the Reserve addition, west of Bowling Green, would have homes priced in the $500,000-$700,000 range.
Board Chairman John Musteric, who is also the Wood County engineer, started the meeting by chiding the architect for not thoroughly fixing the concerns addressed in October.
The plat was not dated and signed and the topography and contours are not noted.
“The map on the front page is incomplete,” Musteric said. “They’re worthless.”
Greg Feller, with Feller Finch and Associates and representing the developer, was visibly upset as Musteric talked.
Wood County Planning Commission Director Dave Steiner said he still approved of the project, but there are concerns.
“My major concern is storm water runoff,” he said.
Steiner said the new subdivision can be placed in the county’s ditch maintenance program.
“As these lots are sold, the homeowners would be assessed,” he said. “It would go into a fund there to maintain these … retention systems.”
“It would be maintained just like the other 250 ditches that we have under maintenance in the county right now,” Musteric said.
A letter from a concerned, long-time Williamsburg resident Karen Higgins was also read into the record, at Musteric’s request, during the 90-minute meeting held in the Wood County Commissioners hearing room.
“Mrs. Higgins, a lot of these things that you’re addressing in this letter, concerning the storm water runoff, silt, pollution and flooding, we cannot address those at this time because we don’t have any calculations — proof if they’re true or not,” Musteric said. “That will come through in the final plat, final design phase.
“All they’re doing is showing us a conceptual drawing, of what they want to do,” he said. “We can approve this plat, this preliminary plat, and then deny the final plat, if they don’t do it or come up with solutions, or prove to us that you’re not going to have storm water problems.”
Musteric also pointed out that the existing Williamsburg lakes are unique to that subdivision.
“The county did not make those lakes. They are your lakes,” he said.
Several residents spoke in favor of the development.
Michael Balazs said the developer has done a good job of explaining how they plan to handle the storm water runoff.
Smith has said that the Danberry development will take an environmental approach to storm water management, using grass waterways instead of pipes. Danberry just developed a similar subdivision in Whitehouse called the Preserve, which uses this method, he said.
Dave Alvord urged the commission to allow the smaller streets and no sidewalks, which are “charming” features. He did ask for a special construction entrance as the lots are developed, for heavy equipment to use.
Stephen Chovanec said the Danberry plan is a good one.
“I think it’s a great development,” he said. “I think our land values are going to go up because of this development.”
Bob Stacy also urged the commission to stick with the Danberry plan.
“We’d much rather have a development of 30 or 32 homes than 60 homes,” he said. “If it stayed the same (undeveloped) it would be great, but that’s not happening. … Somebody’s going to develop it.
“If they’re going to develop it, the best hope we can have was have the one Danberry presented to us.”
David Clover said the most residents are not opposed to the development.
“I think they’ve done a good job,” he said.
Higgins said there are no assurances that there won’t be future problems if the new homes are developed.
“I hoping five years from now I’m not here with pictures of flooding of this development,” she said.
The planning commission approved six variances, which are mainly to keep the new subdivision looking like the old one. There will be no sidewalks, curbs, streetlights or tree planing plan. The developers will keep the existing trees intact, eliminating the need for a tree planting plan.
Other variances were for 20-foot streets with 2 feet of gravel sides in lieu of curb and gutters, and extend the cul-de-sac from the 800-foot maximum to 1,033 feet.
The plat was granted preliminary approval with those variances and with the condition that the errors identified on the plat drawing are corrected. This preliminary approval is good for a year.
After that time, they will need to either file a final plat or request an extension. Steiner said that what typically happens now is that the developer will file construction plans and begin building streets and putting in infrastructure.
The addition would cover the remaining undeveloped land in the Williamsburg subdivision where Ohio 235 and Ohio 65 meet at the Maumee River.
The Williamsburg on the River subdivision is one of the older, more established housing developments in Wood County. Development began in the 1960s and no major building has occurred there in the last decade.