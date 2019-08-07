Will that come out in the wash?

Participants and pigs alike were covered in mud during the annual Catch-a-Pig contest at the Wood County Fair Monday evening. Kate Suter of Bowling Green celebrates after catching one of the porkers.
Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 7:42 am
Posted in News, Local News on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 7:42 am.
