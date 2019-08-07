Will that come out in the wash? - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Catch a pig 2019

Will that come out in the wash?

Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 7:42 am

Will that come out in the wash? Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Participants and pigs alike were covered in mud during the annual Catch-a-Pig contest at the Wood County Fair Monday evening. Kate Suter of Bowling Green celebrates after catching one of the porkers.

Posted in , on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 7:42 am.

