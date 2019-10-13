Wildlife rehabilitation center outgrowing its current home

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (AP) — A wildlife rehabilitation center in Ohio says this year has been its busiest ever and is looking for more space.
Nature's Nursery near Toledo says it has taken in more than 3,000 animals this year.
