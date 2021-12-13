PERRYSBURG — Experience Wild Lights Weekend with festive lights-after-Christmas displays at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. This self-guided activity is free and open to all.
The Wild Lights displays incorporate life-sized 3-D animals and scenes decorated for the Wild Lights Workshop and contest. Contest information and registration can be found at wcparks.org.
The Wild Lights Weekend is Jan. 7-9 from 5-8 p.m.
Enter the Wood County Park District Wild Lights Workshop and contest, register a group, and bring decorations to life, transforming a 3D foam animal into a twinkling spectacle.
The best display wins a prize. Spaces are limited, see wcparks.org for full description and details. Registration is required to participate in the workshop.
The contest is free to enter and there are nine total spaces. The Friends of the Parks donated the contest’s cash prizes: first prize $100, second prize $50, and third prize $25.
The Wild Lights Workshop is Jan. 5 from 4-7 p.m.