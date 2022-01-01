Want to talk about some wildlife you’ve seen? Looking to showcase some of your nature photography? Or simply got a burning question about the natural word around you?
Then the Naturally Bowling Green Facebook page might be the place for you.
“I felt there was a need for a page like this for people in the Bowling Green community to be able to share nature sightings and nature experiences, because they happen a lot,” said Chris Gajewicz, natural resources coordinator for the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department, who created the page. “I felt that the Naturally Bowling Green page is something that could benefit the entire community.”
People sometimes have questions about nature, he said, and he thought the page could be an outlet for people to share what they see with neighbors and friends.
“I think many of the most popular things that people tend to post about are not necessarily unusual, but unusual to them,” like sighting a herd of deer in town, Gajewicz said. “There is the turkey sightings that are happening all over town, and people are excited to see such a large animal working its way through the community and in their neighborhoods. Sunsets seem to be a big one. Some people want to share this beautiful sunset, and I think maybe they’re doing this to inspire other people.”
Other posts tend toward the artistic.
“Different kinds of things that they see,” Gajewicz said, “maybe art in nature, like ice crystals or fall colors, all of these kinds of things people have been sharing.”
The page, he said, also provides opportunities to identify something that they’ve found. He said there are a number of members of the page who “have great amounts of life experience and educational experience who can answer the questions as well.
“Foxes come to mind,” Gajewicz said later. “Yeah, we have foxes, and … its gives people an opportunity to get educated about foxes.”
One member, he said, posted a diagram of fox footprints to help people tell the difference between them and prints made by a cat.
“People are taking the opportunity to educate others as well, which is fantastic.”
Gajewicz said he started the page up about 18 months ago “during the heart of COVID. … It was also an encouragement: Get outside,” he said. “Everybody felt somewhat isolated, but getting outside was something we could all do.”
The page now boasts over 385 members.
“We’re fortunate enough in the city to have Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve right in the middle of it,” Gajewicz said of why the city was a good fit for such a Facebook page.
“People are just generally curious about animals and plants and nature. And the city as a whole is moving towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly forms of energy and open spaces, and hopefully heading for a future of maybe more open spaces down the road. I think people of Bowling Green seem to really like their outdoor spaces.”
That includes the city’s parks, and the Wood County Park District, Metroparks Toledo, and Lake Erie. Group members can post about observations and discoveries they’ve made anywhere, not just in the city.
Member Lee Meserve said he walks in Wintergarden/St. John’s Woods three to four days a week and enjoys sharing pictures on the page both taken locally and abroad. He said he and his wife recently took a boat tour of the Snake and Columbia rivers out west and he’s posted photographs of the scenery he took while on their trip.
“There’s a benefit that way as well,” he said. “People put up likes on my photos that I may or may not know, so I have the opportunity to learn the names of folks in town and that sort of thing.”
He said that pages like Naturally Bowling Green additionally help to broaden his observation of nature photography.
Gajewicz, a self-described child of the Oak Openings region, grew up in Sylvania Township and enjoyed playing in the nearby wild spaces with his dog.
“I spent so much of my childhood playing in the woods behind my parents’ house, building forts and doing what kids do,” he said, noting he’s certain that those experiences, as well as his family’s camping trips, had a big impact on what he does now.
Gajewicz began working with the parks and recreation department in 2000.
“The original intent of the position was to take Wintergarden Park, which had not been managed to any great degree, and begin a management process for it,” he said.
That includes the removal of invasive species, developing trails and creating educational programming, along with cultivating a staff that would be able to continue that process, and working with the surrounding area to develop more similar park land. He also works on the development of the Simpson Garden Park.
“I still find myself doing programs and having the opportunity to educate the public when I have the chance,” Gajewicz said. “The original intent has changed slightly because the staff has become so developed” that they’re doing the education programming and field management.
“I make sure that they have what they need to get their jobs done.”
Today, developing and sustaining Wintergarden and Simpson are the major facets of his job, Gajewicz said, as well as other parts of the parks.
“Every day is different,” he said of what he enjoys about being a naturalist. “Every day I learn something new about the environment and the outdoors,” and about people. “I really like working with people, I like seeing the light come on when they understand something about the environment that they didn’t know before.”