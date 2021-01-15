Visitors look on during a festive lights-after-Christmas display at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve last week in Perrysburg. The Wild Lights displays featured life-sized 3-D animals. The Wood County Park District displays were created through a Friends of the Parks contest. An estimated 800 people came out to see the lights, Jan. 8-10.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bradner man indicted for rape
- Council code of conduct passed for Perrysburg
- Latta releases statement on House impeachment
- Hockey players honor Ruffner at the rock
- Toledo bar cited for violating health orders
- Foot chase ends with two arrested on weapons charges
- Some tips for heating a home with firewood
- BG man arrested for domestic violence, endangering children
- James Eric Ruffner “Jamie”
- Ex-Rossford police officer has until Tuesday to accept plea deal
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.